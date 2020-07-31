New Delhi: In the Unlock 3 guidelines, the Centre has not permitted any congregation — religious, political, cultural — till August 31, throwing civic authorities into a tizzy as several festivals are lined up in August. Also Read - Mumbai Containment Zones Today: Number of Hotspots Increases to 622, Restrictions Won’t be Relaxed, Says BMC

Ganesh Chaturthi — a big event for Maharashtra — begins from August 22.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday said Ganesh "mandals" located in COVID-19 containment zones in the city will have to conduct idol immersions inside their own pandals. Ganesh mandals install idols in public, usually in roadside pandals.

As per the guidelines issued by the civic body, the same rule will apply for idols installed by individual devotees if their homes come under a containment zone.

With over 1.13 lakh COVID-19 cases and nearly 6,300 deaths, Mumbai is one of the worst pandemic-affected cities in the country.

At least 6,173 buildings have been sealed in the city, while the civic body has identified 616 containment zones. Such zones, where coronavirus cases have been found, remain sealed for 14 days.

Usually, lakhs of devotees head for Mumbai’s seashore for immersing the idols on the last day of the festival.

Strict action will be taken against violators under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Indian Penal Code, the BMC said.

The BMC also appealed to people to celebrate the festival in a simple manner.

