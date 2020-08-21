New Delhi: The Madras High Court on Friday upheld the Tamil Nadu government’s order and banned all processions for Vinayak Chaturthi (Ganesh Chaturthi) in the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The court has, however, allowed individuals to immerse idols. Also Read - Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Here's How You Can Celebrate The Ganpati Festival in An Eco-Friendly, Socially-Distant Way

No organisation will be permitted to organise any celebrations and processions this year, a division bench of Justice MM Sundresan and Justice R Hemalatha stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Madras HC had urged people to follow the Tamil Nadu government's directive on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in view of the rising coronavirus situation.

Chief Minister Palaniswami had said that in view of the present curbs to tackle the spread of the viral infection and considering public good, putting up statues and public worship of Lord Vinayaka in public places and processions to immerse the idols later, “could not be permitted.”

However, the court, hearing a batch of PILs against the government’s prohibitions, observed that the COVID-19 situation cannot disallow people from their religious rights as it is an age-old practice.

Ganesh or Vinayaka Chaturthi is among the popular festivals widely celebrated in Tamil Nadu.