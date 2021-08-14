Panaji: In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has instructed the deputy collectors to meet the organisers of all the public Ganesh Chaturthi mandals and submit a report, which would help the government in formulating an SOP for the festival. The 10-day festival begins on September 10. Speaking to reporters, Sawant said that in view of the increasing Covid cases in the state, people should follow all the Covid norms and avoid overcrowding in public places during the festival.Also Read - Severity of COVID Third Wave Depends on How People Adhere to Guidelines, Says AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria

"Ganesh Chaturthi is organised in a big way in Goa. I have already instructed the deputy collectors to get in touch with the 'sarvajanik' Ganesh Utsav organisers, carry out consultations, and then submit a report. We have to decide the SOP (for the festival) by taking all the people into confidence," the Chief Minister said.

He also asked people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour. "The manner in which Covid cases are increasing in Goa, people should take precautions. There should be no overcrowding and all Covid norms should be followed. People should take the second dose of the vaccine, as it is the only solution," Sawant said.

Goa’s total COVID caseload has reached 1,72,276 and the death toll has soared to 3,166. Currently, the state has 993 active cases.