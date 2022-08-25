IRCTC Latest News: With the Ganpati Festival around the corner and to clear that extra rush owing to the festival, Indian Railways have decided to run ‘Ganpati Special train’ between Surat’s Udhna and Goa’s Madgaon. The Western Railway will run 60 trips of 6 pairs of Special trains o­n Special Fare to various destinations. From Udhna, the train will depart at 15.25 hours and will reach Madgaon at 9.30 am the next day, while from Madgaon, it will depart at 10.20 hours and will arrive the next day at 5 am. The Ganpati Special train from Udhna to Madgaon will be operated on August 27 and 29, while it will run on 28th and 30th August from Madgaon to Udhna, according to information provided by the Western Railways.Also Read - Swarna Ganesh: 18-Feet-Tall Gold Idol of Lord Ganesha Being Made in UP's Chandausi | Watch

The booking of Train Nos. 09020 is open from Today, August 25 at PRS counters and IRCTC website. The Special trains will ply from cities like Mumbai, Pune, Sawantwadi, Madgaon, Nagpur, Kudal, Thivim and many more.

The trains will be halted at these stations in both the directions—Navsari, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali.

Here are the trains that will run as Special Trains on Special Fare

1) Train No. 09001/09002 Mumbai Central – Thokur Weekly Special [6 Trips]

Train No. 09001 Mumbai Central – Thokur Special

The train will depart from Mumbai Central every Tuesday at 12.00 hrs. & will reach Thokur at 09.30 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 23rd August, 2022 till 6th September, 2022.

Train No. 09002 Thokur- Mumbai Central Special

The train will depart from Thokur every Wednesday at 10.45 hrs. & will reach Mumbai Central at 07.05 hrs. the next day. This train will run from August 24, 2022 till September 7, 2022.

Halts: Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

2) Train No. 09003/09004 Mumbai Central – Madgaon Special [34 Trips]

Train No. 09003 Mumbai Central – Madgaon Special

This train will depart from Mumbai Central every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 12.00 hrs. and will reach Madgaon at 04.30 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 24th August, 2022 till 11th September, 2022.

Train No. 09004 Madgaon – Mumbai Central Special

will depart from Madgaon every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 09.15 hrs. & will reach Mumbai Central at 01.00 hrs. the next day. This train will run from August 25, 2022 to September 12, 2022.

Halts: Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

3) Train No. 09011/09012 Bandra Terminus – Kudal Weekly Special [6 Trips]

Train No. 09011 Bandra Terminus – Kudal Special

This train will depart from Bandra Terminus every Thursday at 14.40 hrs. & will reach Kudal at 05.40 hrs., the next day. It will run from August 25, 2022 till September 8, 2022.

Train No. 09012 Kudal – Bandra Terminus Special

This train will depart from Kudal every Friday at 06.45 hrs. and will reach Bandra Terminus at 21.30 hrs., o­n the same day. This train will run from August 26, 2022till September 9, 2022.

Halts: Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli & Sindhudurg stations in both directions.

This train comprises of Second Class Seating coaches.

4) Train No. 09018/09017 Udhna – Madgaon Weekly Special [6 Trips]

Train No. 09018 Udhna – Madgaon Special

This train will depart from Udhna every Friday at 15.25 hrs. and will reach Madgaon at 09.00 hrs., the next day. This train will run from August 26, 2022 till September 9, 2022.

Train No. 09017 Madgaon -Udhna Special

This train will depart from Madgaon every Saturday at 10.05 hrs. and will reach Udhna at 05.00 hrs., the next day. This train will run from August 27, 2022 till September 10, 2022.

Halts: Enroute this train will halt at Navsari, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim & Karmali stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

5) Train No. 09412/09411 Ahmedabad – Kudal Weekly Special [4 Trips]

Train No. 09412 Ahmedabad – Kudal Special

This train will depart from Ahmedabad every Tuesday at 09.30 hrs. & will reach Kudal at 05.40 hrs. the next day. This train will run o­n August 30, 2022 & September 6, 2022.

Train No. 09411 Kudal – Ahmedabad Special

This train will depart from Kudal every Wednesday at 06.45 hrs. & will reach Ahmedabad at 03.30 hrs.,the next day. This train will run o­n August 31, 2022 and September 7, 2022.

Halts: Enroute this train will halt at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli & Sindhudurgstations in bothdirections.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

6) Train No. 09150/09149 Vishvamitri – Kudal Weekly Special [4 Trips]

Train No. 09150 Vishvamitri – Kudal Special

This train will depart from Vishvamitri every Monday at 10.00 hrs. & will reach Kudal at 05.40 hrs. the next day. This train will run o­n August 29, 2022 & September 5, 2022.

Train No. 09149 Kudal –Vishvamitri Special

This train will depart from Kudal every Tuesday at 06.45 hrs. & will reach Vishvamitri at 01.00 hrs.,the next day This train will run o­n August 30, 2022 & September 6, 2022.

Halts: Enroute this train will halt at Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli & Sindhudurg stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

NOTE: For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.