Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The Telangana government on Wednesday declared holiday on September 9 on account of Ganesh idols immersion procession in twin cities of Hyderabad-Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal- Malkajgiri Districts of the State.

"The Government hereby orders that 09.09.2022 (Friday) shall be General Holiday to the Government Offices/Schools/Colleges located in and around Twin Cities of Hyderabad & Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal – Malkajgiri Districts of Telangana State on account of Ganesh idols immersion procession," the government order reads.

"Consequently, 12.11.2022 (Second Saturday) shall be observed as a working day for all the Government Offices/Schools/Colleges located in and around twin cities of HyderabadSecunderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal – Malkajgiri Districts of Telangana State in lieu of General Holiday declared on 09.09.2022 (Friday)," it further added.

Ganesha Chaturthi is celebrated across is observed throughout India as birthday of Lord Ganesha, considered as the ‘God of New Beginnings’ and the ‘Remover of Obstacles’ as well as the ‘God of Wisdom nd Intelligence’. The festival is celebrated especially in the states including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Goa.