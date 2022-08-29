Pune: Only two Ganapati mandals have moved to the health department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to conduct free vaccination camps. According to the officials, no special drives for vaccination or Covid testing will be started by the health department.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: This Ganpati Pandal In Mumbai Has Taken An Insurance Cover Of Rs 316 Crore, Know What Pandal Insurance Is - Watch

However, it is important to note that the authorities have directed flu clinics to increase testing. High-risk patients are advised to wear masks during the festivities.

"Two mandals have approached us to facilitate vaccine camps and the process is underway. Rapid antigen testing (RAT) will be conducted at flu clinics and the focus will be to test super spreaders. We advise people to avoid going to public spaces if they have flu-like symptoms," a Hindustan Times report said quoting Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of the health department.

The civic health department has also urged citizens suffering from influenza-like illnesses (symptoms like fever, cold and cough) to stay home and take adequate measures like sufficient rest and increase intake of fluids.

“There are no Covid pandemic-like restrictions anymore and as yet there is no government advisory. Daily we are getting around 200 cases of coronavirus disease for the last ten days or so, apart from other viral infections. Hence it would be prudent for those with symptoms to stay at home,” Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical chief of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) told The Indian Express.