Hyderabad: Protest erupts after non-veg food material found near Lord Ganesh Annadanam event, three detained

Ganesh pandal organising committee members submitted a petition to the police, prompting further investigation into the matter. The police officer said the situation in the area remained peaceful and appealed to people to refrain from spreading rumours.

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Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

New Delhi: Members of some Hindu organisations held a protest in Telangana’s Hyderabad, alleging that a packet of non-veg food material was thrown near a cooking vessel when the ‘Annadanam’ programme was organised as part of Lord Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. However, police, based on prima facie information, said a packet of bones and food waste was found outside the annadanam distribution place near a housing society in Madannapet area.

According to the reports, the police reached the spot and took three people into custody for questioning. The names of these persons are Mohammad Imran Qureshi, Arshiya Begum and Sameena. “According to the primary information received, we learned that a few residents residing in the 2 BHK housing threw some kind of non-veg material, like beef, downward. At the same time, there was Ganesh immersion going on, and also the Annadanam program was going on during that time. Information was immediately given to the police,” DCP Charminar Zone Kiran Khare said.

“All three persons are residents of this 2 BHK housing society, so they have been taken into police custody… All three persons will be put behind bars, and stringent action will be taken. Strong sections will be pressed against all these people,” the DCP added.

Organising committee demands strict action

Members of the Ganesh pandal organising committee also submitted a petition to the police, following which further investigation was initiated. The police officer said the situation in the area remained peaceful and urged people not to spread rumours.

“After the incident, a few protesters also gathered here and staged a protest. However, the situation is now peaceful. You can see that traffic is already moving normally, and all the grievances of this housing society, as well as the protesters, have been addressed. The police will take stringent action against the offenders,” the officer said.

Clash erupts between two groups during Ganesh idol immersion in Thane district

A dispute during a Ganpati idol immersion procession escalated into a clash in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Sunday. Tensions flared in Titwala around midnight on September 19 after two rival groups argued over moving their respective Ganpati immersion processions ahead of each other, they said.

The confrontation rapidly intensified as members of both sides hurled abuses, issued threats and engaged in physical violence. The situation also led to traffic disruption in the area, police said. Following the event, the Kalyan Taluka police registered a case against over 40 persons, including a few prominent local figures, from both sides.

Beyond the physical assault and public disturbance, police also cited multiple statutory violations, including the unauthorised use of loudspeakers without prior permission. No arrests have been made yet, an official said.