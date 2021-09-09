New Delhi: With Ganesh Chaturthi round the corner, the Central government on Thursday said that the low-key celebrations of festivals should be encouraged to avoid the COVID spread. The statement from the ICMR comes as various experts have predicted that the country could face COVID third wave in October-November soon after the festive season is over. The ICMR also suggested that responsible travel rather than revenge travel should be practiced.Also Read - Share Market Holiday: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed For 3 Days; Details Here

"Low key celebrations of festivals should be encouraged to avoid the spread. Responsible travel rather than revenge travel should be practiced," Dr Balram Bhargava, ICMR, said during a press briefing.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the pace of vaccination and coverage is rapidly increasing and the average per-day dose administered has increase from 20 lakhs in May to 78 lakhs in September.

The ICMR further added that the Centre is developing a COVID vaccine tracker with synergised data giving a week by week update of doses. He further stated that the system will be up on the Health Ministry’s website in a few days’ time.

The suggestions from the ICMR on low-key celebration of festivals comes as a number of states have issued guidelines on Ganesh Chaturthi prohibiting public gathering and restricting processions.

Maharashtra issues guidelines: On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government issued fresh guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi and said the people would not be allowed to visit Ganesh pandals during the coming festival in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state said that only online ‘darshan’ or telecast from pandals would be allowed, adding that social distancing should be followed strictly inside the pandals during the Ganesh festival.

The decision has been taken to discourage people from venturing out and exposing themselves to the viral infection, said an official.

Delhi issues guidelines: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also issued fresh guidelines and said that the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places will not be allowed in the national capital in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The DDMA said that district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police will ensure that idols of Lord Ganesha are not set up in a tent or pandal. Further, it should be ensured that crowds do not gather at any religious or social place. Permission will also not be granted for any procession, it said.