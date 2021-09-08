Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Wednesday has urged the state government to withdraw the imposed restrictions on the height of the idols. Shivakumar said, “The Ganesha festival is just two days away and the State government’s new decision imposing a meaningless restriction on Ganesha idols placed in houses to 2 feet and 4 feet in public places, is troubling the life of the idol makers.”Also Read - Delhi Bans Public Celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, No Processions to be Allowed

Further, he added that either the imposed order should be withdrawn at the earliest or the idol-maker should be compensated. Recently, the state govt has released its guidelines for the celebration of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival under which the prescribed height of the idols has been mentioned. The government has restricted the Ganesh Idol height to four feet at public places and two feet at residences respectively.

The sudden decision taken by the government can put millions of idols maker's life at a risk. For the past two months, the idol makers have been making idols. Shivakumar said, "If the government had said this two or three months ago, the idol-makers would not have made smaller idols." "Ganesha idol-makers, who had no income at the time of Covid, have made a small amount of money. If this restriction is imposed at the last minute, where should they go? The government has so far not paid a single rupee to Covid-affected people," he was quoted as saying by his office in a press release.

Terming the decision as a “sheer apathy” on part of the government, as it makes the life of idols makers miserable, the KPCC chief said, “It is unfortunate that the state government has created a huge gap between the devotee and the Lord in the process of restricting Ganesha festival celebrations.” He added that “If the government makes such a decision at the last minute, should the idols (that are tall) be placed in front of the house of the decision-makers?” He even demanded the decision-makers to purchase the idols.

Later as a response to the government’s release, the Karnataka Congress president stated that he was not questioning the covid rules but questioning the government’s unscientific decision. “The lives of those who are dependent on this profession (of idol-making) should not come to the streets. Ganesha festival is just two more days away, the government should either withdraw this nonsense restriction or give relief to the idol makers,” he demanded.

(With Inputs from PTI)