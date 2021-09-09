Mumbai: With BMC issuing a slew of guidelines to contain the spread of virus in the state during this festive season, Mumbaikars, on Thursday were seen flouting Covid-19 norms with massive mask-less crowd emerged at Dadar market a day before celebrations for the 10-day Ganpati festival. Reports said that both the customers and shopkeepers were seen without masks.Also Read - Percentage of Delta variant Found in Delhi Rose Steadily During April-July, Shows Official Data

The Mumbaikars have contributed Rs 66 crore to India's richest civic body by flouting Covid rules. The BMC earlier had said that it fined 33,19,587 people over the last year and a half to collect the fine of Rs 667,838,00. Last year, BMC had announced a fine of Rs 200 each for failing to wear a mask in public places.

Similar situation was seen in the National Capital as well where people thronged the markets to buy Ganesh Idols. “We will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at our home. I am very excited about it. I have been celebrating it for 7 years,” says a local.