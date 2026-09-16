Ganeshotsav Maharashtra Weather: Rain likely in Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Sangli, Palghar, Thane, Ratnagiri, Raigad today; IMD issues statement

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain is likely in a few parts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra today. However, most other parts o/f the state are expected to remain largely dry, with a mix of sunshine and cloudy spells.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/ganeshotsav-maharashtra-rains-imd-weather-update-mumbai-nagpur-nashik-satara-sangli-palghar-thane-ratnagiri-raigad-8525338/ Copy

Maharashtra Weather Update

New Delhi: With barely 14 days left for the monsoon to end, scattered parts of Maharashtra have received rainfall. In Mumbai, rain occurred intermittently during the one-and-a-half-day Ganesh idol immersion period. However, it is important to note that, except for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, other parts of the state did not receive much respite from the rains. As a result, the rainfall deficit in Vidarbha and Marathwada remains a cause for concern. Now, the focus is on how much of this deficit can be made up by the weather system expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal between September 20 and 23.

Maharashtra has recorded an overall rainfall deficit of 16 per cent. The deficit stands at 36 per cent in the Marathwada division and 27 per cent in Vidarbha. In Beed, Dharashiv, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Amravati and Ahilyanagar districts, the deficit is 40 per cent or more. The highest deficit, at 49 per cent, has been recorded in Beed and Hingoli districts.

IMD Weather Update:

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain is likely at a few places in Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra today. However, most other parts of the state are expected to remain largely dry, with sunny and cloudy spells. With the rains subsiding, the heat and humidity have increased significantly.

Maharashtra Weather Update: Key details

On Tuesday, Solapur recorded the state’s highest temperature at 34.5°C, while Mahabaleshwar recorded the lowest temperature at 16.6°C.

Light rain is likely at some places in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Raigad districts.

Light rain is possible in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar and Nashik districts.

The Nashik ghat areas may receive light to moderate rainfall.

Light showers are expected in Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur districts.

The ghat areas of Pune and Satara may receive moderate rainfall, while light rain is possible in the Kolhapur ghat areas.

Light rain is expected in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv districts.

Weather conditions are likely to remain mainly dry in Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani and Latur districts.

The weather department has issued no alert for Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal, Gadchiroli and Gondia districts.

Delhi to see light showers over the next two days

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 1.3 degrees above normal, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rain in the capital over the next three days. The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Wednesday and Thursday, with a spell of very light rain likely at isolated places during the afternoon to evening on September 16.

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet said that rainfall activity is likely to decrease after the three-day period as drier winds begin to influence the region and humidity levels come down.

“The normal date for monsoon withdrawal from Delhi is September 25. However, the monsoon is expected to withdraw from Rajasthan around September 19, which would be a delay of about two days,” he said. “Technically, we are likely to be on time, with just a day or two’s delay in the monsoon withdrawal from Delhi,” Palawat added.