New Delhi: With barely 14 days left for the monsoon to end, scattered parts of Maharashtra have received rainfall. In Mumbai, rain occurred intermittently during the one-and-a-half-day Ganesh idol immersion period. However, it is important to note that, except for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, other parts of the state did not receive much respite from the rains. As a result, the rainfall deficit in Vidarbha and Marathwada remains a cause for concern. Now, the focus is on how much of this deficit can be made up by the weather system expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal between September 20 and 23.
Maharashtra has recorded an overall rainfall deficit of 16 per cent. The deficit stands at 36 per cent in the Marathwada division and 27 per cent in Vidarbha. In Beed, Dharashiv, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Amravati and Ahilyanagar districts, the deficit is 40 per cent or more. The highest deficit, at 49 per cent, has been recorded in Beed and Hingoli districts.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain is likely at a few places in Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra today. However, most other parts of the state are expected to remain largely dry, with sunny and cloudy spells. With the rains subsiding, the heat and humidity have increased significantly.
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 1.3 degrees above normal, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rain in the capital over the next three days. The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Wednesday and Thursday, with a spell of very light rain likely at isolated places during the afternoon to evening on September 16.
Mahesh Palawat of Skymet said that rainfall activity is likely to decrease after the three-day period as drier winds begin to influence the region and humidity levels come down.
“The normal date for monsoon withdrawal from Delhi is September 25. However, the monsoon is expected to withdraw from Rajasthan around September 19, which would be a delay of about two days,” he said. “Technically, we are likely to be on time, with just a day or two’s delay in the monsoon withdrawal from Delhi,” Palawat added.
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