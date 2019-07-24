Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former minister in Uttar Pradesh government Gayatri Prajapati, who was accused of involvement in gang-rape of a woman and her minor daughter, has finally got relief after the woman withdrew her statement.

Gayatri Prajapati is also an accused in a mining scam, which is currently being investigated by the CBI.

The woman, who accused the former minister of rape, has now withdrawn her statement. The woman retracted her statement in court saying that the former minister did not rape her but two of his aides did.

The woman, who belongs to Chitrakoot, had earlier claimed that in 2014, Prajapati had called her to Lucknow on the pretext of giving her a job and a house and then mixed sedatives in her tea which made her unconscious and took objectionable images of the lady.

She said that she was repeatedly raped as Prajapati threatened her to make her pictures public. along with his aides. She said that the accused had made a video of the act and kept blackmailing her.

A case against Prajapati under the “Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act” was registered in Gautampalli Station in Lucknow.

She had said that her complaint was not registered and finally, it was on the directives of the Supreme Court that Prajapati and his aides were arrested.

On Tuesday, the victim submitted an application in the special MP-MLA court in Prayagraj, withdrawing her charges against the former minister.

The sons of Prajapati, who hails from Amethi, had campaigned for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Amethi.

