New Delhi: In a departure from the usual yearend parties, thousands of people gathered at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, the venue of a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, on Tuesday night to welcome 2020. As the clock struck 12, the protesting crowd burst into a cheer to greet the fellow protesters the new year, and moments later broke into the national anthem in unison which was followed by the slogan “Inquilab Zindabad”.

Shaheen Bagh rings in the New Year with the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/CwbeLbdnrB — Rohan Venkat (@RohanV) December 31, 2019

Security was beefed up across the national capital, especially in the vicinity of markets, malls, five-star hotels, restaurants, pub, bars, in order to ensure orderly celebrations. All PCR vans, Raftaar motorcycles and Prakhar vans were dynamically deployed at vulnerable points, according to police officials.

Celebrations at Gateway of India

CRPF jawans dancing to Havan Karenge

ITBP jawans celebrating in Uttarakhand

First Ganga Aarti of the year in Varanasi

#WATCH Ganga Aarti in Varanasi on the first morning of the year 2020 #NewYear pic.twitter.com/RBRigvm3av — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2020

Mumbai’s Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati temple and Amritsar’s Golden Temple witnessed devotees pouring on seeking blessings on the first day of the new year. Thousands of people in Mumbai gathered at beaches and thronged promenades such as Marine Drive from late Tuesday evening to ring in the New Year. While no untoward incident was reported till midnight, traffic police said 198 people had been caught for drunk driving. Over 40,000 police personnel are manning the streets of the country’s commercial capital, and roadblocks, called nakabandi in official parlance, have been set up at over 100 locations to check traffic violations and drunk driving.

