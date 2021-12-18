New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of 594-kilometre long six-lane Ganga Expressway at 1 pm. In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the inspiration behind the expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast paced connectivity across the country.Also Read - Shreyas Iyer, David Warner to Hardik Pandya; Players New Franchise Ahmedabad Could Pick at The Draft Ahead of Mega Auction

The 594-kilometre long six-lane Ganga expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore. It will start from near the Bijauli village in Meerut and will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. The Ganga Expressway will reduce the time travel time to seven hours from Delhi to Prayagraj.

Here's a look at the key features of PM Modi's Ambitious Ganga Expressway: