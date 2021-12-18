New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of 594-kilometre long six-lane Ganga Expressway at 1 pm. In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the inspiration behind the expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast paced connectivity across the country.Also Read - Shreyas Iyer, David Warner to Hardik Pandya; Players New Franchise Ahmedabad Could Pick at The Draft Ahead of Mega Auction
The 594-kilometre long six-lane Ganga expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore. It will start from near the Bijauli village in Meerut and will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. The Ganga Expressway will reduce the time travel time to seven hours from Delhi to Prayagraj.
Here's a look at the key features of PM Modi's Ambitious Ganga Expressway:
- The 594-kilometre long six-lane Ganga Expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore.
- Upon completion of work, Ganga Expressway will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state.
- Starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, the Ganga Expressway will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.
- The Ganga Expressway will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.
- A 3.5-kilometre long air-strip for assisting emergency take-off and landing of Air Force planes will also be constructed on the expressway in Shahjahanpur.
- The Ganga Expressway will help reduce the travel time between Delhi and Prayagraj to seven hours.
- An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the Ganga Expressway.
- The Ganga Expressway will also give a fillip to multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism etc. It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region.
- The Ganga Expressway was approved on November 26, 2020. This expressway will be completed by 2024.