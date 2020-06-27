New Delhi: After three-month suspension, the Out Patient Department (OPD) services at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital will function from July 1, 8 AM to 8 PM, Dr D S Rana, Chairmain (BoM) of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi told news agency ANI. Also Read - This is How Families Can 'Dance Away' Their COVID-19 Blues Amidst Pandemic And Lockdown

On June 4, the Delhi government had declared it a COVID-19 facility and asked it to reserve 80 per cent of the beds for coronavirus patients.

D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), SGRH, said, "Although our OPD services will be normal, still we have undertaken sufficient precautions to safeguard the health of patients. All our OPD chambers are located in the Green Covid Safe Zone."

“The hospital will undertake all standard safety protocol measures which will be strictly followed, keeping in mind the safety of our esteemed patients and their attendants,” Rana said.Â

He said that the hospital will ensure best infection control measures and a safe environment to protect the health of the patients.