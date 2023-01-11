Home

News

India

Ganga Vilas: Here’s How You Can Book Tickets For World’s Longest River Cruise

Ganga Vilas: Here’s How You Can Book Tickets For World’s Longest River Cruise

Set sail on the Ganga Vilas luxury cruise, that will travel on the world's longest waterway, and check details on how to book your tickets and its prices.

Ganga Vilas: The luxury cruise will cover a distance of more than 3,200 kms and pass through five states in India and Bangladesh.

Ganga Vilas: River towns, villages or cities are always pleasing to the eye and cheering to our spirits. What if we tell you that you can be on a 51-day escapade (with or without breaks in between) to witness those magnificent moments by sailing across 27 rivers? Along with it, you can also experience fine dining, spa and multiple relaxing options. Ganga Vilas luxury cruise is the answer – no prizes for guessing though. Touted as the world’s longest river cruise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the Yatra on January 13 (Friday).

How To Book Tickets On Ganga Vilas Cruise

The triple-deck Ganga Vilas cruise, a luxurious ride, will travel on the world’s longest waterway from Varanasi to Dibrugarh in Assam. The luxury cruise will cover a distance of more than 3,200 kms and pass through five states in India and Bangladesh. Ahead of its inauguration, all eyes are on how to book tickets for the Ganga Vilas cruise and its price.

The tickets for the luxurious Ganga Vilas cruise will be available on the website of Antara Luxury River Cruises, according to a report by Economic Times. The average fare per person is believed to be Rs 25,000 per night.

“Entire berths for the debut trip have been booked for a group of 32 Swiss tourists by a Switzerland company. As per the chartered booking the average fare per person is about Rs 25,000 for per night,” MV Ganga Vilas operating company Heritage River Journey’s representative Jitendra Singh said.

Ganga Vilas cruise: The 51 days cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sights, National Parks, river Ghats, and major cities like Patna, Kolkata Guwahati in India, and Dhaka in Bangladesh. The cruise will pass through three major rivers Ganga, Meghna, and Brahmaputra. The cruise will enter the Bhagirathi, Hooghly, Bidyavati, Malata, and Sundarbans river systems in Bengal. In Bangladesh, it will pass through Meghna, Padma, and Jamuna in Bangladesh and then enter the Brahmaputra in Assam.