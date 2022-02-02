Dehradun: As Uttarakhand prepares to go to the polls on February 14, the Gangotri Assembly constituency is once again in focus, but this time it is witnessing a triangular contest with the fledgling AAP is in the fray, which, according to analysts, could put to test Gangotri’s status as a bellwether seat. Gangotri falls under the Uttarkashi district and is a part of the Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. This assembly seat is currently vacant due to the demise of MLA Gopal Singh Rawat after a prolonged illness in April 2021.Also Read - Varanasi Cantt: Will BJP Score A Double Hat-Trick on Its Traditional Turf This Year?

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections, BJP's Gopal Singh Rawat won the seat by defeating Vijaypal Singh Sajwan from Indian National Congress with a margin of 9610 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah won from Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha (MP) seat with a margin of 300586 votes by defeating Congress' Pritam Singh.

Key Candidates of Gangotri Assembly Constituency

Congress candidate Vijaypal Singh Sajwan

BJP candidate Suresh Chauhan

AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Colonel Ajay Kothiyal.

Will People Chose BJP Once Again in the Uttarakhand?

BJP candidate Suresh Chauhan has exuded confidence that people will once again give their blessings to the BJP not only in Gangotri but throughout the state. Apart from the candidates, their parties are also campaigning aggressively on the crucial seat. Earlier on Saturday (January 29), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Uttarkashi and sought votes from the people for the party.

Meanwhile, Congress nominee Sajwan is also equally engulfed in his election campaign and the leaders of his party are leaving no stone unturned to ensure his victory. “We will win the Gangotri elections and form the Congress government,” Sajwan said.

Results of Past Elections at a Glance

In the first assembly elections of the state held in the year 2002, Sajwan won on a Congress ticket and a Congress government was formed under the leadership of Narayan Dutt Tiwari. In the year 2007, BJP candidate Gopal Singh Rawat won and his party came to power under the leadership of Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri.

In the year 2012, Sajwan was once again victorious and the Congress came to power under the leadership of Vijay Bahuguna. In the next election in 2017, Gopal Singh Rawat won and Trivendra Singh Rawat’s government was formed.

Will the Gangotri constituency maintain its bellwether status?

The Ganga originates in Gangotri, and so does the road to government formation in Uttarakhand, it seems. According to a widely held notion associated with successive assembly polls, whichever party wins the Gangotri constituency in Uttarkashi forms the government in the hill state. During the counting of votes in the 2017 assembly polls also, there was immense interest in the result of Gangotri seat and after the victory of BJP candidate Gopal Singh Rawat, the party came to power under the leadership of Trivendra Singh Rawat with a huge mandate of 57 seats out of 70.

Political observer and professor Harshpati Doval says such “myths” of bellwethers forecasting the overall election result are common in electoral politics and do catch the imagination of people. Like Gangotri, Badrinath seat in Chamoli district and Ramnagar seat in Nainital district have enjoyed similar status.

In 2002 and 2012, when Congress’ Anusuya Prasad Maikhuri and Rajendra Bhandari won respectively, the government was formed by their party, while in 2007 and 2017, the BJP’s Kedar Singh Fonia and Mahendra Bhat won and the BJP came to power.

Exactly the same results have come in Ramnagar’s seat as well. In the 2002 and 2012 assembly elections, Congress’s Yogbar Singh Rawat and Amrita Rawat won, while in 2007 and 2017 BJP’s Diwan Singh Bisht won and his party came to power.