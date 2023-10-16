Home

News

Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham Doors To Close On This Date, Details Here

Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham Doors To Close On This Date, Details Here

The Closing Date for Gangotri Dham and Yamunotri Dham in winters has been announced and there is an update on the closing of doors of the Badrinath Temple. Know all details here..

Yamunotri Dham

New Delhi: India is a diverse nation which houses people of different religions and beliefs with the Constitution giving its citizens the freedom, to practice and propagate any religion. For Hindus, the greatest pilgrimage is the Char Dham Yatra which includes Badrinath, Dwarka, Jagannath and Rameswaram. There are four pilgrimage sites nestled in the Himalayas in Uttarakhand which are equally sacred- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. During winters each year, these sites close down and pilgrims eagerly wait for information regarding the closing dates. The Gangotri Dham Closing Date 2023 and the Yamunotri Dham Closing Date 2023 has been announced; an important update regarding the Badrinath Temple Closing Date 2023 has also been disclosed. Know all details here..

Trending Now

Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham Closing Date 2023

Gangotri Dham is the highest temple which is dedicated to Goddess Ganga and the holy river originates from the Gangotri Glacier, located here, and is known as Bhagirathi. The doors of Gangotri Dham will be closed for winter on November 14, after the Annakoot at 11.45 am. Speaking of Yamunotri Dham, the sacred shrine of Yamunotri, is the westernmost shrine in the Garhwal Himalayas and is a source of the River Yamuna; the doors of Yamunotri Dham will be closed for winter on November 15, on Bhaiya Dooj.

You may like to read

Badrinath Temple Closing Date 2023

According to the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, the date of closing the doors of Badrinath Dham will be decided on Vijay Dashami on October 24 in Badrinath Dham. A religious ceremony will be organized on the premises of Badrinath Temple to announce the date of the closure of the doors. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Badrinath is part of the sacred Char Dham Yatra and is located at an elevation of around 3,100 metres, in the Garhwal Himalayas, on the banks of the Alaknanda River. According to the Uttarakhand Tourism Government, with Lord Vishnu as its presiding deity, the temple remains open for six months in a year. In winter it becomes inaccessible due to heavy snowfall.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES