Gangotri Election Result LIVE: Gangotri falls under the Uttarkashi district and is a part of the Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. This assembly seat is currently vacant due to the demise of MLA Gopal Singh Rawat after a prolonged illness in April 2021. In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections, BJP's Gopal Singh Rawat won the seat by defeating Vijaypal Singh Sajwan from Indian National Congress with a margin of 9610 votes. This year, the key candidates of the Gangotri constituency are — Congress' Vijaypal Singh Sajwan, BJP's Suresh Chauhan, and AAP's Colonel Ajay Kothiyal. This constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022, along with 69 other assembly constituencies during the single-phase voting for the Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022. Counting of votes for the Gangotri Assembly constituency will begin at 8 AM on March 10 (Thursday). While a final picture will be clear by noon, the first trends are set to pour around 8 am.

