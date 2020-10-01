Adding another blow to the already shaken public faith in police and system, Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar has been caught on camera issuing a veiled threat to family members of the 19-year-old Dalit girl whose death after gang-rape has sparked protests across nation. Also Read - Hathras Gangrape Case: Congress Slams UP Cops For Manhandling Rahul; Police Claim Victim Was Not Raped | 10 Points

In a video that has surfaced, DM Laxkar can be seen telling the girl’s father, “Half of the media people have left today, the other half will leave by tomorrow. Only we will stand with you. It is up to you whether you want to change your statement or not.” Also Read - 'Women Not Capable of Being Left Free or Independent': Yogi Adityanath's Old 'Anti-Women' Article Resurfaces Amid Gangrape Outrage

The video was shared by Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday evening. Also Read - Rahul, Priyanka Detained by Police While on Way to Hathras to Meet Gangrape Victim's Family

Sharing the video, Surjewala wrote, “Listen to what the DM of Hathras told the girl’s father. ‘The media is here today, they will leave tomorrow. They will all go away. Listen to the government.’ Shame. Is this a threat or not?”

सुनिए हाथरस के DM ने लड़की के पिता से क्या कहा: मीडिया आज यहॉं है, कल नहीं रहेगी. सब चले जायेंगे। आप सरकार की बात मान लो, शर्मनाक। ये धमकी नहीं तो क्या है ?#डरपोक_योगी pic.twitter.com/R8j1kmDhVy — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 1, 2020

However, Laxkar later on Thursday quashed reports surrounding his interaction with the family, according to news agency ANI.

“I met with six family members of the victim yesterday and we spoke for about an hour and a half. I met with them again today to see their point of discontent. I deny the negative rumours which are rife about my interactions with them,” he said.

“Their main point of apprehension is that the convicted must be punished and be hanged to death. I tried to allay their fears and told them that the matter would be tried in a fast track court,” he added.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh by four ‘upper caste’ men on September 14. The woman had died two weeks after she was attacked brutally while helping her mother in the fields. She had suffered multiple fractures, paralysis and a gash in her tongue in the horrific assault.

She was admitted to Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. The woman was cremated in Hathras during the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.