Gangster Atiq Ahmed, Brother Ashraf killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, 3 Shooters Arrested

Atiq was shot in the head from point-blank range when media persons were talking to him.

Atiq Ahmad, brother shot dead in Prayagraj.

Prayagraj: Days after Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, the mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed on Saturday night while being taken for a medical in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. Both of them were shot when they were taken for a medical test to Colvin Hospital. Both died on the spot. As per the reports, three youths, two of whom have been arrested, had joined a group of journalists who were talking to Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf when the two came out of the hospital.

Confirming the arrest of the unidentified assailants, the police personnel said, “Three people have been arrested. Further details to be shared later.”

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: “Three people have been arrested. Further details to be shared later”: Police personnel on Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed shot dead in Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/pNgyh2IpUJ — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

Both the brothers were handcuffed when the shocking incident took place. After the brothers slumped to the ground, the assailants raised their hands and surrendered. As per the reports, Atiq was shot in the head from point-blank range when media persons were talking to him. Both of them were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and carried a reward of Rs five lakh on their heads.

Ahmad’s son Asad and an accomplice were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13. Their last rites were conducted earlier in the day. In reaction to the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. What about the safety of the general public when some are shot dead amidst the security cordon of the police personnel? Due to this, an atmosphere of fear is being created among the public, it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere.”

Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. What about the safety of the general public when some are shot dead amidst the security cordon of the police personnel? Due to this, an atmosphere of fear is being created among the public, it seems that… pic.twitter.com/thoKNfFGEj — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

