Gangster Atiq Ahmed’s youngest son Aban dies in a road accident, was on his way to meet his brother in Jhansi jail

Among the dead are Aban Ahmed and Ajam of Prayagraj have been confirmed dead. While Mohammad Zaid, Umar and others have been injured.

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Gangster Atiq Ahmed's youngest son Aban dies in a road accident, was on his way to meet his brother in Jhansi jail

Atiq Ahmed’s younger son, Aban Ahmed, died in a road accident. Two people, including Aban, were killed in the accident. The collision was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely damaged. Three other people were seriously injured in the accident and have been admitted to the hospital. The accident occurred on the highway in the Poonch police station area of ​​Jhansi.

Aban was traveling with some people in a car from Prayagraj to Jhansi to meet his brother Ali Ahmed, who was lodged in jail. When the car collided with a divider on the highway. Among the dead are Aban Ahmed and Ajam of Prayagraj have been confirmed dead. While Mohammad Zaid, Umar and others have been injured. Police reached the spot as soon as they received the information and the injured were sent to the hospital. Police have started investigating the accident.

Elder brother Ali Ahmed is imprisoned in Jhansi jail

It should be noted that Aban Ahmed was the youngest son of Atiq Ahmed. His elder brother, Ali Ahmed, is currently imprisoned in Jhansi Jail. Ali Ahmed was transferred from Naini Jail to Jhansi Jail on October 1, 2025. According to preliminary information, Aban and his companions were traveling to visit his brother, Ali Ahmed, who was also imprisoned in Jhansi Jail. Meanwhile, their car met with an accident near the Poonch area. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital.

Doctors declared Aban Ahmed dead after examination. Another companion also died in the accident. After providing first aid to the three injured, they were referred to Maharani Lakshmi Bai Medical College. The police have taken possession of both bodies and sent them for postmortem after completing the Panchnama. According to the police, prima facie the accident appears to have been caused by high speed and loss of vehicle control.