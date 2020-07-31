New Delhi: Gangster Jyoti was on Friday arrested by a team of counter-intelligence special cell in Delhi. He is a resident of Najafgarh in the national capital and was absconding since August 2019 after jumping parole granted by a Haryana court. Also Read - Unlock 3: Delhi May Not See Reopening of Hotels, Weekly Bazaars as LG Rejects Twin Decisions of Kejriwal Govt

This arrest comes to light days after gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter in the morning of July 10 when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area.

Prior to Dubey’s encounter, five of his alleged associated were killed in separate encounters.