Gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa Takes Responsibility For Sudhir Suri’s Murder

Sudhir Suri, Shiv Sena leader, was shot dead in broad daylight yesterday. A Canada-based gangster, Lakhbir Singh Landa has claimed responsibility for the same.

A Canada based gangster has claimed responsibility of the murder of Sudhir Suri

New Delhi: After the murder of Shiva Sena leader Sudhir Suri in broad daylight, a Canada-based gangster has come forth and taken responsibility for killing him. Lakhbir Singh Landa has claimed responsibility for shooting the Shiv Sena leader dead in a social media post, as per a report by The Tribune.

The report says that the police officials were tightlipped over any further development in the case. According to a police official, the authenticity of the social media post is being tested.

Meanwhile, the situation in Amritsar has remained peaceful. Heavy police security was deputed near the postmortem house. A medical board was formed for the deceased leader’s autopsy.