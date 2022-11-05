Gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa Takes Responsibility For Sudhir Suri’s Murder
Sudhir Suri, Shiv Sena leader, was shot dead in broad daylight yesterday. A Canada-based gangster, Lakhbir Singh Landa has claimed responsibility for the same.
New Delhi: After the murder of Shiva Sena leader Sudhir Suri in broad daylight, a Canada-based gangster has come forth and taken responsibility for killing him. Lakhbir Singh Landa has claimed responsibility for shooting the Shiv Sena leader dead in a social media post, as per a report by The Tribune.
Also Read:
The report says that the police officials were tightlipped over any further development in the case. According to a police official, the authenticity of the social media post is being tested.
Meanwhile, the situation in Amritsar has remained peaceful. Heavy police security was deputed near the postmortem house. A medical board was formed for the deceased leader’s autopsy.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.