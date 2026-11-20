Gangster Naseem Durrani, Dawood Ibrahim’s aide who shot dead man near Delhi Minister’s office, killed in UP encounter

On November 16, Naseem Durrani had fired around 20 rounds at a man near the office of Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra in Khajuri Khas.

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Gangster Naseem Durrani, Dawood Ibrahim's aide who shot dead man near Delhi Minister's office killed in UP encounter (ANI image)

In a joint operation, the Delhi Police and Noida STF have eliminated notorious gangster Naseem Durrani, who was also known as Dawood Ibrahim’s aide, in an encounter in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Naseem Durrani was allegedly involved in the murder of a youth named Sameer, who was shot dead outside Kapil Mishra’s office two days ago. Following the incident, police teams were tracking his movements and had received inputs about his presence in Bulandshahr.

According to Delhi Police and Noida STF, acting on the intelligence inputs, the joint team launched an operation to apprehend him, during which an encounter took place and Naseem Durrani was killed. Naseem Durrani had also reportedly been involved in a conspiracy to eliminate gangster Chhota Rajan, with allegations of a contract being taken out for the purpose. Further details regarding the encounter and the operation are awaited.

Several rounds of bullets fired

On Thursday night, a shootout between criminals and the Noida unit of the UP Special Task Force (STF) and a team from the Delhi Crime Branch took place in the Sikandrabad police station area. The wanted criminal was killed in the encounter. The criminal was identified as Naseem alias Rizwan, son of Islamuddin alias Bundu, resident of Mustafabad, Dayalpur police station, Delhi.

Naseem is a member of the D-Group (Dawood Group) and is currently wanted in the murder case of Samir, who was shot 15-20 times outside Minister Kapil Mishra’s camp office in Delhi on November 16th, and in the attempted murder case at the Loni police station in Ghaziabad, where a reward of fifty thousand rupees had been announced. He was also wanted in two murder cases in Delhi.

26 cases registered against Naseem

Naseem has over 26 cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, including four murder cases, attempted murder cases, extortion cases, etc. At the behest of Chhota Shakeel, he had accepted a contract to kill Pakistani-Canadian Tariq Fateh and Chhota Rajan, who was incarcerated in Tihar Jail, but was apprehended by the police before he could carry out the crime.

He had committed two murders in Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area in the past six months. SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh said Naseem Durani was accused in more than 25 cases, including murder, attempted murder, and robbery. During the encounter in Bulandshahr, several rounds of firing took place between the police and the criminal. Naseem, who was rushed to the hospital after being shot, was declared dead by doctors.