New Delhi: Police have arrested an associate of notorious gangster Neeraj Bawana on Friday evening after a brief exchange of fire in northwest Delhi’s Narela Industrial area. Also Read - Unlock 5: With COVID Guidelines in Place, Public Buses in Delhi to Run With Full Capacity Now

The accused has been identified as Tarun alias Tori (25), a resident of Daryapur Kalan, police said, adding that he was apprehended on the Bawana-Narela Road. Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones: Total Contained Areas Rise to 3,047 | Check Full List Here

A semi-automatic pistol, four live cartridges and a bike have been recovered from his possession, a senior police officer said. Also Read - Delhi Shocker: Man Kicked & Stabbed Several Times, Dies; Incident Caught on CCTV Camera

Based on a tip-off, a trap was laid and Tarun was intercepted after which he was asked to surrender.

“But he opened fire at the police. Police also fired back in which Tarun got injured in his right leg. Tarun had fired four rounds and police fired three rounds.

“He was rushed to the Maharshi Balmiki Hospital in Pooth Kalan,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

Tarun is one of the sharpshooters of Neeraj Bawana and a close associate of Naveen Bali and Parveen Chahar, both close confidantes of Bawana, the DCP said.

Tarun along with his three other associates had gone inside Rohini Court to kill Rajesh Bawana and his associate Gaurav in custody when they were to be produced in court in 2018, but their plan was foiled and all four were arrested, police said.

The killing of Rajesh Bawana and his associate was to be done on the orders of Neeraj Bawana, an arch rival of Rajesh, police said.

Tarun was wanted in three cases of armed robberies in Harinagar, Shahbad Dairy and Samaipur Badli, which were committed in August this year, they said.

He, along with his two associates — Sunny and Mukesh — had entered the office of a money exchanger at jail road in Harinagar and robbed Rs 13 lakh at gun point on August 25 this year, police said.

Tarun and his associates had robbed a shopkeeper of Rs 1.5 lakh at gun point in the Shahbad Dairy area also in August this year.

He was also involved in seven other criminal cases, including armed robberies, auto thefts, Arms Act among others, all committed in Delhi in the last four years, police added.

(With inputs from PTI)