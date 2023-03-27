Home

News

India

Gangster-Turned-Politician Atiq Ahmed Shifted To Prayagraj’s Naini Jail; Court Hearing Tomorrow

Gangster-Turned-Politician Atiq Ahmed Shifted To Prayagraj’s Naini Jail; Court Hearing Tomorrow

The UP Police will produce him before a Prayagraj court in connection with a 2007 kidnapping case on Tuesday.

Atiq Ahmed brought to Prayagraj amidst tight security (File photo)

Atiq Ahmed Shifted To Naini Jail: Amid high security, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was brought from Gujarat and has been shifted to Prayagraj’s Naini Jail on Monday evening. The UP Police will produce him before a Prayagraj court in connection with a 2007 kidnapping case on Tuesday.

WATCH: UP Cops Convoy Reaches Prayagraj With Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Police personnel reach Prayagraj with Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed from Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Jail. He will be produced in a court in Prayagraj tomorrow with other accused regarding the verdict in a kidnapping case. pic.twitter.com/OLwd8uxYvB — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Atiq’s brother, Ashraf has also been brought to Naini jail from Bareilly for a court hearing. Both brothers have been kept in separate barracks and are under strict vigilance.

You may like to read

The former Samajwadi Party leader will be produced before a court in Prayagraj that is scheduled to pass an order on March 28 in a kidnapping case in which he is an accused. Atiq is named in over 100 criminal cases which also includes the recent Umesh Pal murder case, police said. Raju Pal, the MLA from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was shot dead in 2005. Umesh Pal, a key witness in this murder case, was gunned down outside his residence in Prayagraj on February 24 this year.

Atiq Ahmed was lodged in Sabarmati Central jail in Gujarat in 2019 following the order of the Supreme Court. Atiq claimed that he and his family have been falsely implicated as accused in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj and he may be killed in a fake encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police. The gangster-turned-politician, in his plea, claimed that he fears for his life as he believes that in all likelihood he will be killed in a fake encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.