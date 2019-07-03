New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court on Wednesday acquitted all accused, including politician Mukhtar Ansari, and five others in the murder case of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai. Among the acquitted are also Ansari’s brother Afzal Ansari.

Krishnanand Rai was murdered along with six others in Ghazipur on November 2005. The CBI had then chargesheeted gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in the case.

Mukhtar Ansari has as many as 50 criminal cases against him and has been lodged in jail since 2005. He has been elected five times from the Mau Assembly constituency. In 2010, he was expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for indulging in criminal activities.