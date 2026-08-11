Ganpati Festival: Konkan Railways plans to run 254 special trains, to operate on THESE routes | Details here
Ganpati Festival: Konkan Railways plans to run 254 special trains, to operate on THESE routes | Details here
As many as 246 of the 254 special trains would be operated in coordination with the Central Railway on various routes between September 11 and 27, KRCL Deputy General Manager Baban Ghatge told reporters at Margao in South Goa.
New Delhi: With an aim to meet the heavy rush of passengers during the upcoming Ganpati festival, the Konkan Railways has announced 254 special trains. The authorities have arranged the special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for passengers visiting their hometowns and other destinations during the festival, which will begin with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14.
It is important to note that as many as 246 of the 254 special trains would be operated in coordination with the Central Railway on various routes between September 11 and 27, KRCL Deputy General Manager Baban Ghatge told reporters at Margao in South Goa.