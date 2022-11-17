Garbage Hill At Bandhwari Landfill In Gurugram Is Growing: MCG Sets Deadline For Zero Waste Dumping

Gurugram: No solid waste will be dumped at Gurugram’s Bandhwari landfill site from February 1 next year, officials said while mentioning that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has set January 31 as the deadline for zero waste dumping in Bandhwari.

The decision in this regard was taken here on Wednesday during the fourth meeting of the committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) under the chairmanship of Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) chairman P. Raghavendra Rao.

Rao has instructed the Faridabad Municipal Corporation to prepare a plan for the disposal of the daily waste on the lines of Gurugram.

About 1,200 metric tonnes of waste is generated daily from Gurugram and about 1,000 metric tonnes from Faridabad, the officials said.

MCG Commissioner, Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said that by January 31, 2023, a capacity of 1200 metric tonnes will be created in Gurugram to process solid waste every day. For this, decentralised processing units have been set up at seven places in the district.

“These units have already started at Beri Wala Bagh near Rajiv Chowk, Badshahpur, Sector 44, BWG, Darbaripur. Such units have also been set up in Ullawas and South City-2, but due to the objections of the people, the processing work has stopped there at present. About 150 metric tonnes of waste will be processed at both these places,” Ahuja said.

Apart from this, work is also in progress to develop a material recovery facility near Carterpur village where 50 MT of waste will be processed and this unit will be commissioned by 15th December, he said.

He further said that units of about 700 metric tonnes capacity are being set up in Daulatabad and Begumpur Khataula.

“10 acres of land is vacant at the Bandhwari landfill site, a waste-to-energy plant will be set up there and after that, not only will the waste be processed, but it will also be able to generate electricity,” Ahuja added.

Ahuja stated that people are being made aware in the Gurugram district that after November 20, only segregated waste will be picked up from the houses. Garbage will not be picked up from the house where dry and wet waste is not segregated.

Rao has ordered the Faridabad Municipal Corporation to fix a time limit for not picking up mixed waste from homes on the lines of Gurugram.

Ahuja said that in the year 2019, the civic body had agreed with a company named K K Plastics that it would use 8 to 10 per cent plastic in road construction. Now that company has tied up with HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL). Initially, the company will use 10 metric tonnes of plastic mixed with bitumen for road construction.

Gradually this capacity will be taken up to 20 MT capacity. He added that the possibilities of giving compost to the Municipal Corporation, Forest Department and farmers for use as manure will be explored.