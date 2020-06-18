New Delhi: Here comes a ray of hope for the migrant workers of the country at this time of corona crisis as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday launch a Rs 50,000 crore employment scheme to provide income support to them. This scheme is meant for those migrant workers who returned to their home states during the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - In Post COVID-19 Era, Yoga Will Become More Popular, Says PM Modi Ahead of Yoga Day 2020

Notably, the 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan' will focus on six states where maximum migrant workers have returned from other states during the lockdown.

It is believed that the massive scheme will empower and provide livelihood for 125 days to the returnee migrants, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday at a curtain-raiser press briefing on the initiative.

On Saturday, PM Modi will launch the scheme through video conferencing in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.

The programme will be launched from village Telihar, block Beldaur of Khagaria district of Bihar, which will go for assembly polls later this year.

As per updates, total 116 districts with more than 25,000 migrant workers each across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha have been chosen for the campaign which includes 27 aspirational districts. These districts are estimated to cover about two-thirds of such migrant workers.

Villages across 116 districts in the six states will join the launch event through Common Service Centres (CSCs) and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, maintaining the norms of social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Working on mission mode, this campaign of 125 days will involve intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide employment to migrant workers on one hand and create infrastructure in the rural regions of the country on the other, with a resource envelope of Rs 50,000 crore.

The scheme will be a coordinated effort by 12 different ministries, including rural development, panchayati raj, road transport and highways, mines, drinking water and sanitation, environment, railways, petroleum and natural gas, new and renewable energy, telecom and agriculture.