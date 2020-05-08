Visakhapatnam: Gas fumes are leaking again at the chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam where a gas leakage incident was reported a day ago. Around 50 fire staffers, along with a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are carrying out rescue operations. Evacuation of villages in 2-3 km radius is being done. Also Read - Vizag Gas Leak: UN Demands Thorough Probe, Centre Asks Firms to Exercise Caution | Top Developments

Further, 10 more fire tenders, including 2 foam tenders, are present at the spot. “Ambulances are ready for any emergency,” Visakhapatnam District Fire Officer Sandeep Anand told the news agency. Also Read - Vizag Gas Leak: What Led to The Tragic Incident? Here's What Officials Say

On Thursday, the gas leaked from the same chemical plant and claimed lives of 11 people. Over 1,000 people fell sick after exposure to the toxic styrene gas. Around 25 people were known to be in a critical condition. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had declared the incident a chemical disaster.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the United Nations (UN) said that the matter needed to be fully investigated by local authorities.

The local police, meanwhile, have registered a criminal case against plant management. In a related development, the Andhra Pradesh High Court also took cognizance of the styrene gas leak and issued notices to the state and the Central government.