Gas leak at ONGC well in Andhra Pradesh, 800 people evacuated; Residents told to avoid electrical appliances

Nearly 800 people were evacuated after a major gas leak at an ONGC well in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district early Tuesday. This is the fourth reported ONGC gas leak in the district this year.

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Gas leak at ONGC well in Andhra Pradesh, 800 people evacuated; Residents told to avoid electrical appliances (Image for representational purpose only)

Nearly 800 people were evacuated from their homes after a major gas leak was reported at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) well in Andhra Pradesh’s Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district early on Tuesday. The leak was detected around 5 am during workover operations at a gas well in Geddada village, close to National Highway 216. Following the incident, the district administration ordered people living within a one-kilometre radius of the site to leave the area as a safety measure.

Officials said around 400 to 500 households were affected by the evacuation order. Emergency teams and senior ONGC officials rushed to the location and began efforts to stop the gas from escaping.

The authorities have cordoned off the affected area and deployed a water blanket to control the leak. A water blanket involves spraying water around the leaking gas to help manage the situation and reduce the risk of ignition.

An ONGC official said senior officers were present at the site and working to contain the leak. He added that the situation would become clearer after the initial response operation.

ONGC gas leak: Collector issues safety instructions

District Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala said residents had been asked to stay away from the affected area and avoid using electrical appliances, lights and gas stoves. The administration took the precautionary step to prevent any possible fire or explosion caused by a spark.

The collector said nearly 800 people from the surrounding area had been shifted to safer locations. The district administration also arranged food, including lunch and dinner, for those who had been evacuated.

Ravirala said the gas was moving upwards into the atmosphere rather than spreading horizontally towards nearby residential areas. He expressed hope that ONGC teams would be able to plug the leak by Tuesday evening.

However, officials continued to monitor the situation and carry out safety measures at the site.

Fourth ONGC gas leak incident in Konaseema this year

The latest incident has raised fresh concerns as it is reportedly the fourth gas leak involving ONGC in Konaseema district this year.

In January, a gas well blowout at Mori village triggered a major fire that continued for nearly five days. The incident caused panic among residents and led to a large emergency response.

The repeated incidents have put the spotlight on safety measures at oil and gas extraction sites in the region. Residents have also raised concerns about the risks associated with gas exploration and drilling activities near populated areas.

ONGC teams are working to contain the latest leak, while the district administration is keeping evacuated families away from the affected location until it is declared safe.