New Delhi: A major gas leak was on Thursday night reported in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs. Mumbai civic body BMC confirmed that the leak was reported in the RFC (Rashtriya Chemical Fertiliser) in s Chembur plant, but has added that the gas leak has been contained. Other agencies have also been alerted in the wake of the incident.

People in Mumbai Eastern areas of Powai, Chembur, Mankhurd smelled the gas leak and called the fire brigade.

“We have intimated Mahanagar Gas Limited and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to check on finding the cause of increased smell. We are alerting other agencies as well,” the BMC said in a statement.

More details awated……