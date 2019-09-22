New Delhi: At least three members of a family, including a minor were killed after their motorcycle came under the wheels of Arjuna awardee rally driver Gaurav Gill’s car during the Round 3 of the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) on Saturday.

The accident took place 150m from the finishing line of the rally when the motorbiker, came in front of the speeding car of Gill. The three deceased has been identified as Narendra, his wife Pushpa and their young son Jitendra. All the three were not wearing helmets and killed on the spot. Following the accident, the rally was called off.

Reports claimed that Gill has sustained injuries in his ribs and is also facing respiratory problems due to the crash. He has been kept under observation but is said to be out of danger.

“Gaurav’s was the first car on Stage 1. He was driving at a speed of 145kmph while taking a sharp left turn and within 5m-10m, collided with the motorcycle, which was right on the middle of the road,” Vamsi Merla, promoter of INRC, told PTI on Saturday. “Gaurav tried his best to pull the brakes but because of the speed, but he was unable to do anything,” he added.

The INRC promoter alleged that despite repeated warnings highlighting the closure of the road during competition, the villagers broke the barricades put in place. “We had been giving warning about the road closure to the villagers for the past 15 days. There were field marshals but one of the deceased (Narendra) argued with them and when the marshals were looking away, the man broke the barricade and entered the track,” he said.

“It was an unfortunate incident that took place despite all the safety measures being in place,” J Prithiviraj, president of FMSCI said.

The mishap comes nearly a month a after Gill became the first motorsport driver to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award.