Several Feared Buried After Major Landslide Hits Kedarnath Yatra Route; Rescue Ops On

Gaurikund: A major landslide in Uttarakhand’s Gaurikund left a dozen people injured and many houses and shops destroyed on Friday. According to officials, 10 to 12 people are feared to be buried or washed away in the landslide. “At least a dozen people are feared missing after three shops were washed away in the river due to a landslide near Gauri Kund,” Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Nandan Singh Rajwar was quoted as saying by The Hindustan Times.

In the wake of this natural calamity, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has promptly sprung into action, initiating a comprehensive search and rescue operation. Their efforts aim to locate and retrieve the individuals who might be trapped or washed away in the aftermath of the landslide.

