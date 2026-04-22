Home

News

Gautam Adani success mantra: 10 lessons from the Adani Group chairman to become rich

Gautam Adani success mantra: 10 lessons from the Adani Group chairman to become rich

Gautam Adani is probably one of the busiest persons in India, but despite his packed schedule, he makes it a point to eat meals with his family.

Billionaire Gautam Adani

New Delhi: Gautam Adani has recently become the richest individual in Asia after the billionaire industrialist’s net worth climbed to USD 92.6 billion, placing him at the 19th position globally. With this massive net worth, Adani outperformed Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani to claim the title, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It is important to note that seven of the world’s 20 richest individuals have recorded declines in 2026 amid rising geopolitical conflicts. Other top billionaires who have recorded a sharp loss in net worth are Steve Ballmer, Larry Ellison, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Amancio Ortega, and Mukesh Ambani.

Gautam Adani did not become the richest man in the country overnight; rather, he faced significant struggles in his life to reach this position. Adani, in his life, consistently followed certain principles, which he has mentioned in several media interviews. Here in this article, we have listed 10 lessons you can learn from Gautam Adani to become wealthy.

1. Take out time for your family:

Gautam Adani is probably one of the busiest persons in India, but despite his packed schedule, he makes it a point to eat meals with his family. It is a rule in the Adani household that, no matter how hectic things get, all family members sit together at the lunch table in the office.

2. Attachment to his birthplace

When asked why he chose Ahmedabad as the headquarters of his business, even though his operations are spread across the globe. Adani said that Ahmedabad is his birthplace, the city that nurtured and raised him. He further added that the city has supported him throughout his business journey.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

3. Always dreamed big

Born on June 24, 1962, in Ahmedabad, Gautam Adani has six siblings, and his family lived in the Sheth Chawl in the Pol area of the city.

Despite modest beginnings, he always dreamed of achieving something big and becoming successful.

His business journey began when he left Gujarat University without completing his B.Com and moved to Mumbai.

He started working as a diamond sorter and, within a few years, established his own diamond brokerage firm in Zaveri Bazaar.

4. How it all started

In 1991, during economic liberalization, Adani’s business diversified

He emerged as a multinational entrepreneur.

The year 1995 proved to be a major milestone when his company secured the contract to operate Mundra Port.

He continued expanding his business, and in 1996, Adani Power Limited came into existence.

5. Never lose courage

On November 26, 2008, he had gone for dinner at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel when terrorists launched an attack. Around 160 people were killed in the incident, but Adani did not lose courage and managed to survive.

6. Never shy away from hard work

Adani had left his studies during college and started his career as a diamond trader.

He returned to Ahmedabad in 1981, where he helped start his cousin’s polyvinyl chloride (PVC) firm.

In 1988, he launched a commodities trading venture under Adani Exports

7. Don’t panic in the face of trouble

Did you know that in 1997, Gautam Adani was kidnapped by some individuals? A ransom of USD 1.5 million (around Rs 11 crore) was demanded for his release. It is said that the kidnapping was linked to underworld don Fazlur Rahman, also known as Fazlu Rahman.

8. Always be ready to help

Adani Foundation operates in 16 states across the country. Through its initiatives, it provides quality primary education to more than 4 million people in over 2,400 villages. Under its skill development programs, the foundation has also trained around 100,000 boys and girls across 11 states.

9. Stay humble

The Adani Group became the country’s third business house to achieve a market capitalization of over USD 100 billion after Tata Group and Reliance Industries. Despite this massive success, Gautam Adani has never been arrogant. He has always remained grounded and closely connected to his family and roots.

10. Always think about moving forward

Despite facing multiple challenges, Gautam Adani always believed in moving forward. Even when he faced financial difficulties in the past, he never allowed negativity to take over. Even today, he continues to work hard and focus on growth.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.