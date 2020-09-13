New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday recorded 186 new COVID-19 patients and the district’s active case count crossed the 2,000-mark for the first time, official data showed. The fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 10,192, of which nearly 80 per cent have recovered, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period. Also Read - All Eyes on Monsoon Session of Parliament, Oppn to Corner Centre on India-China Standoff, GDP & Pandemic | Highlights

The number of active cases stood at 1,429 last Sunday. On the brighter side, 168 more patients got discharged during the 24-hour period, as the total number of recoveries in the district reached 8,136, the data showed.

The district has so far recorded 48 deaths linked to the pandemic, with one of the lowest mortality rates 0.47 per cent — in the state, it showed. Meanwhile, the recovery rate improved slightly to 79.82 per cent from 79.63 per cent on Saturday, as per the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now ranks seventh among the 75 districts in the state in terms of number of active cases as well as recoveries, and 26thin death toll, according to the official figures. There were 68,122 active COVID-19 cases across UP on Sunday. So far, 2,39,485 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 4,429, showed the data.