Noida: Keeping in view the sharp surge in number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has not only several measures to facilitate people during the second wave of the pandemic, it has also formed a committee to help the people in case of emergencies. District Magistrate Suhas LY has constituted a centralized control room where everyone can get the following information

1. Availability of beds (Normal and ICU)

2. Availability of oxygen

3. Availability of Remdesivir etc.

As per a statement issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate’s office, people can dial the toll-free number 18004192211 in case of emergencies related to COVID-19. The helpline number was announced amid an acute crisis of medical oxygen and shortage of hospital beds in Noida following which many residents of the region had no option but to run from one hospital to another in a bid to save lives of their kith and kin.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh recorded its highest single-day spike in new infections and coronavirus-related deaths with 38,055 fresh cases and 223 fatalities, pushing the virus tally to 10,51,314 and the death toll to 10,959.

Earlier on Friday, over 200 hospital beds were vacated across hospitals in the district after they were found to be occupied by patients who did not need them as per their health condition following an inspection by the health department. The action was taken soon after District Magistrate Suhas L Y held a virtual meeting with senior administration and health officials of Gautam Buddh Nagar, including Chief Medical Officer (CMO)Deepak Ohri, during which these issues and others related to COVID-19 situation were discussed. During the meeting, the DM made it clear to all officials that every COVID-19 patient in the district should be provided all facilities as per the instructions of the state government.

And, as Gautam Buddh Nagar remains the most worst-hit district of Uttar Pradesh with over 5,000 active cases of COVID-19, here’s a list of some other emergency numbers one can dial for COVID-19 related enquiries and others requirements: