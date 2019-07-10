New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir, BJP MP from East Delhi, took to Twitter, saying he would donate his salary for development of cremation grounds in the area.

Gambhir said that he will use the salary earned in his political career and spend it on upgrading the cremation grounds in his constituency with better facilities.

He said on Twitter, “Politics for me is a way to help the people of my city. My efforts will be to ensure that every penny I make as a MP will be used to better the lives of my constituents. That’s why, I commit my salary to upgrade the cremation grounds with better facilities in East Delhi.”

The cricketer-turned-politician also said that once the cremation grounds are improved, he will spend the rest of his salary on a different social cause.

Not only that, but the BJP MP has also taken measures to work towards concerned departments during the monsoon months to avoid diseases, traffic, water logging and so on.

The former cricketer won his first elections in the Lok Sabha polls this year defeating Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely and Aam Aadmi Party’s Atishi Marlena by a handsome margin of nearly four lakh votes.