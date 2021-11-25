New Delhi: BJP leader and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir received two death threats within a span of less than 24 hours with the name of terror outfit ‘ISIS’, which prompted Delhi Police to beef up security at his residence in Old Rajinder Nagar area. The second threat email from ‘ISIS Kashmir’ came only hours after the first, after police cover was increased outside Gambhir’s home.Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Receives Death Threat From 'ISIS Kashmir', Security Beefed Up Outside His House

SECOND THREAT:

The second email was sent from the email ID “isiskashmir@gmail.com”. According to a report by IndiaToday.in, the second mail said the following message: “We intended to kill you, but you survived yesterday.”

“If you love the life of your family, stay away from politics and the Kashmir issue,” it further said.

The mail included an attachment of a video shot outside Gambhir’s family home.

Gambhir approached the Delhi Police on Wednesday and also shared the video footage from outside his residence with them.

FIRST THREAT:

The complaint to Delhi Police stated that a death threat from ‘ISIS Kashmir’ was received on the official email ID of Gambhir at 9.32 pm on Tuesday,.

The first mail read, “We are going to kill you and your family”, the officials said.

In the first complaint, a request was made to look into the matter, register an FIR and make necessary security arrangements, they said.

Security beefed up, probe underway:

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of Special Cell has written to Google seeking information about the account handlers and registered ID through which the alleged mails were sent.

This would help in tracing the IP location of the device from where these alleged threats have been sent, a senior police officer of the Special Cell said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said a complaint was received from Gaurav Arora, personal secretary to Gambhir, at Rajender Nagar police station on Wednesday.

“The complaint alleged that an unidentified person has sent an email on Tuesday on the email ID of Gautam Gambhir threatening to kill him and his family members,” she said.

“On receiving the complaint, the district police increased (Gambhir’s) personal security as well as the security of his residence in Rajender Nagar area. The police are currently enquiring into the source of the complaint,” the DCP added.

Police said the district DCP was telephonically informed about the second alleged death threat received by Gambhir from the same email ID at 2.32 pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, during an interaction at the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC) in the city, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana was asked about the alleged death threat issued to Gambhir. The senior police officer said, “We are examining it. There is a threat of course and we are investigating it. Security has been beefed up as far as Gambhir is concerned.”

The investigation will ascertain where the mail has been sent from, he added.

Police said that as soon as they got a complaint about the alleged death threat, the Special Cell was also informed about it.

“Taking cognisance of the matter, an enquiry has been taken up and we are trying to find out the source of the email and cyber related enquiry is also underway,” Chauhan said.

She further said the district police has shared necessary details and complaint copy with the Special Cell unit of Delhi Police.

“We are working in parallel so that the case is worked out soon,” she added.

However, no FIR has been registered in the matter yet as an enquiry is in process, police said, adding that along with the Cyber Cell of the police of the Central district, an enquiry is also being carried out by the Special Cell.

“We are also looking into the matter,” a senior officer from the Special Cell said.

(With PTI inputs)