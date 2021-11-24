New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Delhi and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir claimed that he has received death threats from ‘ISIS Kashmir’. According to news agency ANI, Gambhir approached the Delhi Police, following which security has been beefed up outside his residence.Also Read - It's Really a Pity That This Statement Came from Him: Gautam Gambhir Not Happy With Former India Coach Ravi Shastri

DCP central Shweta Chauhan informed that the investigation into the alleged death threats is underway.

"Gautam Gambhir has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir' through e-mail. Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence," Shweta Chauhan, DCP – Central District, told news agency ANI.

Further investigation is underway.