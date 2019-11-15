New Delhi: Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed Gautam Gambhir for failing to turn up for the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Urban Development on Delhi air pollution, the BJP MP from East Delhi on Friday issued a statement, saying he is committed to his constituency and his city should be judged by the work that is happening and not by the propaganda of the AAP.

“Making my commercial engagements an issue to mask the incompetence and political greed of their leader, is the saddest thing that the party, which claims to represent honest people, could do,” he said in a reference to the APP’s allegations.

BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir issues a statement on him missing the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Urban Development meeting today, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/FN3ETzmg07 — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2019

The statement from the BJP MP comes after the AAP on its Twitter handle left no stones unturned to troll Gambhir who skipped the parliamentary standing committee meeting on the issue of Delhi pollution and was photographed having a gala time in Indore — with jalebi and poha.

The meeting, as claimed by the AAP Twitter handle, was cancelled not only because Gautam Gambhir was not there. None of the representatives of the MCD, DDA, environment ministry, MPs of Delhi showed up for the meeting.

He said the people of his constituency will judge him by his work and not by the propaganda and false narrative spread by the minions of the ‘honest CM’ of Delhi. He also said he has not entered politics to make money but he has a family at the same time to support.

“From getting high-end compost machines installed for clearing Ghazipur landfill to reforming EDMC schools by providing digital classes and infrastructure, installing sanitary pad vending machines for the benefit of women and providing free food to the poor, I have left no stone unturned in the past six months in making sure that people who voted for me get the best,” he said.

He said this is not even one per cent of what I intend to do for next 45 years. “I sit in my constituency office in East Delhi from 11 AM and leave only when all people, who had come, are assured that their grievances are addressed,” he said in the statement.

The skipping of the meeting happened on the day when the Supreme Court came down heavily on both the Centre and the AAP government for failing to tackle the air pollution situation.

“Delhi is suffering badly, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is almost 600 even today. How do people breathe?” the Supreme Court asked.

The court also pulled up the Centre over the matter and asked it to prepare a road map for installation of air-purifying towers across Delhi to deal with the pollution crisis.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, issued a statement on reports that ministry officials were missing from the meeting, saying the ministry was represented by Deputy Secretary and also from Central Pollution Control Board.

The Ministry also stated that the Joint Secretary could not attend as she was to appear for an important matter in the Supreme Court.