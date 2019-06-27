Gaya: The health crisis related to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar has now forced Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College to cancel the leaves of all doctors and make available a new ward.

“Leaves of all doctors especially paediatricians stand cancelled. A new ward of 20 beds has also been made. All medicines are available at the hospital,” said Dr Vijay Krishna Prasad, Medical Superintendent, Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College, on preparedness to tackle encephalitis.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke the silence in Rajya Sabha on encephalitis issue and said that he was worried and saddened but efforts were on to help Bihar handle the situation.

“The need of the hour is to strengthen Ayushman Bharat. We want our poor to get the best quality and affordable medical treatment,” he said.

The death toll has been on a steady rise for the past month, claiming the lives of children, mostly from poor and impoverished families living in rural Muzaffarpur district.

Moreover, a Bihar court on Monday also ordered an investigation into charges of negligence against Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey over mishandling of the health crisis in the state.