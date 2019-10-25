New Delhi: Expenditure Secretary Girish Chandra Murmu was on Friday appointed as the first Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of the union territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Radkha Krishna Mathur, meanwhile, was appointed as the first L-G of the UT of Ladakh.

Satyapal Malik, the incumbent J&K Governor, has been transferred to Goa.

On August 5, in an unprecedented move, the Centre revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, thus scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. It was also split into two separate UTs of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.