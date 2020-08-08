New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Girish Chandra Murmu took charge as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Saturday. He was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Cabinet ministers. He stepped down as the L-G of Jammu & Kashmir earlier this week. Also Read - Explore Possibility of Restoring 4G Internet, Don't Delay: Supreme Court Tells J&K Admin

As a constitutional functionary, the CAG is primarily entrusted with the responsibility of auditing the accounts of the central and state governments. CAG reports are laid before the Parliament and legislatures of the states. Also Read - Manoj Sinha Takes Oath as 2nd Lieutenant Governor of Jammu And Kashmir

“By virtue of the power vested in him by clause 1 of article 148 of the Constitution of India, the President has been pleased to appoint Shri Girish Chandra Murmu to be the Comptroller and Auditor General of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” the finance ministry notification signed by joint secretary Rajiv Kumar Mishra read.