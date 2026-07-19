Geetanjali Angmo issues big statement after husband Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalisation, says she will lead Monday's march if...

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday whisked away activist Sonam Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar. The move invited sharp condemnation from opposition parties, which accused the government of curbing dissent. Ignoring the police’s call to leave the protest site, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) escalated its agitation over the NEET paper leak issue with its founder Abhijeet Dipke announcing an indefinite hunger strike soon after the “crackdown”.
The outfit, which has been pressing for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s removal, demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation and vowed to press ahead with its planned march to Parliament on July 20.
Geetanjali Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk, on Saturday announced that if Wangchuk is unable to participate in the proposed Parliament march on July 20, she will lead the protest in his place. From his arrest and subsequent release to his ongoing hunger strike, Geetanjali has remained actively involved in supporting him.
Speaking to the media, Geetanjali Angmo said, “If Sonam Wangchuk is unable to join the march, I will lead it on his behalf.” Her statement came after Wangchuk was shifted from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital following a 20-day hunger strike.
Geetanjali alleged that Wangchuk was forcibly removed from the protest site. However, the Delhi Police said the action was taken in compliance with court directions and on the advice of doctors.
Sonam Wangchuk was scheduled to participate in the proposed march to Parliament on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session. In his absence, Geetanjali Angmo has announced that she will lead the march herself.
With this announcement, the movement is no longer being represented solely by Sonam Wangchuk. Geetanjali Angmo is also emerging as one of its leading public faces.
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