New Delhi: As the battle over Rajasthan is getting murkier, several skeletons have started tumbling out of the cupboard, raising questions over how the government has been functioning in the state at a time of COVID-19 crisis.

Here are some of the shocking revelations

1. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that he didn't speak to Sachin Pilot for the last year — to be specific 18 months. Sachin Pilot was the deputy Chief Minister of the state.

2. Gehlot said Sachin Pilot functioned only with his loyal MLAs. He ignored all those who were not loyal to his ideas.

3. The state government has a COVID management team, but it does not have the deputy CM on board.

4. The booklet, published by the state government on the completion of one year, did not mention the achievements of the ministries under Sachin Pilot.

5. Ashok Gehlot has alleged that Sachin Pilot wanted to join the BJP six months ago along with Jyotiraditya Scindia. But he did not have MLAs supporting him.

What is clear amid this tug of war is that the governance in the state has received the blow. Meanwhile, the state underwent through the crisis of crib death and the recent locust attack and COVID-19.