New Delhi: Amid the ongoing mudslinging over Rajasthan, it is not yet clear what lies in the future of the state. Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has made it clear that he would not be joining the BJP. Also Read - Tough Ties, Loose Ends: Will Sachin Pilot Return to Family? What Future Holds For Rajasthan Government

Was Pilot really sidelined in Gehlot government? Here is a look at it. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: 'Door Always Open For Young Leaders Like You,' Rahul Gandhi Reportedly Steps in to Bring Back Sachin Pilot | Roundup

1. Pilot not part of COVID team Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Speaking Good English, Being Handsome Isn't Everything, Says Gehlot on Pilot

The COVID special team that the Rajasthan government has set up to manage the Coronavirus crisis of the state didn’t have Pilot as a member. He was kept out all the COVID-related meetings, decisions etc of the state government.

2. Who is the boss of the party?

While Pilot was Gehlot’s deputy in the government, he was nobody’s deputy in the state Congress. But he was not kept in the loop when last year six BSP MLAs joined the Congress.

3. One-year celebration

A three-day celebration was planned in December to commemorate the first year of the Gehlot government in Rajasthan. But Sachin Pilot was not part of it. The achievements of his ministries were reportedly not part of the booklet that the government published.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot of involvement in horse-trading with the BJP to topple his government in the state. Pilot was removed from the posts of the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the state Congress president on Tuesday amid a tussle for power with Gehlot. Pilot’s supporters had claimed that he was upset over a notice sent to him by the Rajasthan Police, who claimed to have stumbled on a plot to topple the Congress government.