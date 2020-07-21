New Delhi: The Rajasthan High Court will today continue hearing on a petition filed by Congress rebel Sachin Pilot and 18 other party MLAs against disqualification notices issued to them by the Assembly Speaker CP Joshi. Earlier on Monday, the hearing remained inconclusive, following which Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty said it will be concluded on July 21, Tuesday. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Sachin Pilot Denies Bribe Charges of Cong MLA, Gehlot Calls Him ‘Worthless’ | Key Points

While the Pilot camp is being represented by two of India's top lawyers, Harish Salve and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, the Rajasthan Speaker is being represented by Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

During the hearing on Monday, Abhishek Manu Singhvi made the arguments on behalf of Speaker C.P. Joshi, saying the Speaker had simply sent a notice to the MLAs, and did not disqualify them. Senior advocate Harish Salve, who represented the Pilot group, said that toppling the government was a different matter and choosing a different Chief Minister was another matter.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Congress has called a legislature party meeting at 11 am at the hotel where Congress legislators in support of the Ashok Gehlot government are camping. The agenda of the meeting is not clear yet. It will be the third meeting of the Legislature party in the last one week.

Earlier on Monday, the ongoing tussle for power between dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Gehlot turned ugly after the latter called his former Deputy useless. Referring to Pilot’s performance as the state Congress chief, Gehlot said, We knew he is ‘nikamma’ (useless), he is ‘nakara’ (idle) and not doing any work. Gehlot did not mention Pilot by name, referring once to him as his young colleague and recalling that the he had been given important posts by the party at an early age.

Later one of the Gehlot loyalists Giriraj Singh Malinga alleged that the dissident Congress leader himself offered him crores to switch sides, to which Pilot reacted sharply, saying he will take the MLA to court.